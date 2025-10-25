Rubio appoints former ambassador to Yemen to head US Centrer overseeing Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 25 (ANI/TPS): The former US ambassador to Yemen, Steven Feigin, has been appointed by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to head the American command centre in Kiryat Gat, in the Southern District of Israel.

Feigin visited the command center with Rubio today. According to the information released by the US State Department, Feigin will have diplomatic and civilian responsibilities in addition to military operations in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

