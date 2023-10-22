Rupali Ganguly celebrates Durga Puja with great vigour

Mumbai, Oct 22 Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is known for the hit television show 'Anupamaa', celebrated Durga Puja with much vigour and enthusiasm as she went to a highly crowded pandal and offered her prayers to the goddess. This was more of a private moment for her as the actress did not want to be disturbed and as such was in no mood to talk to paparazzi.

The ‘Anupamaa’ star lit the incense and was offering her prayers. Donning a shimmery purple saree, the actress looked both stylish and traditional as she marked the occasion in a typical Bengali saree. The saree had some golden markings on it.

The presence of celebrities did not stop people from celebrating and Rupali was lost in the celebrations alone.

As the paparazzi tried to press on for questions and asked for some pictures, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' alum told her managers and other members of her crew asking the press to step back and not click pictures.

