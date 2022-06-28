London, June 28 Rupert Murdoch might have ended his marriage with Jerry Hall via text message, it has been claimed, a UK-based media outlet reported.

Sources close to the couple said Hall, 65, was 'shocked' by the sudden end to their six years together last week, Daily Mail reported.

Friends, however, cited their differing lifestyles and the fact she smokes.

Rumours suggest the billionaire delivered his verdict to Hall electronically, by text or an email. A source said: 'What is clear is that he did the dumping', Daily Mail reported.

Representatives for Murdoch refused to comment on the claims last night.

The media mogul, 91, met the model after his split from Wendi Deng, 53, his third wife, in 2013. Hall's representatives were also contacted for comment.

The couple went public at the Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham in London in October 2015 where he was photographed kissing her on the cheek as she beamed with happiness.

They made their first red carpet appearance together at the Golden Globes the following year and friends said at the time: 'Rupert couldn't be happier.. He's not acting like some dotty old man who's in love with a teenager. He just seems really, really happy. It's a wonderful thing.'

Hall moved out of the £13million home in Richmond, south-west London, where she had lived since her split with Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, Daily Mail reported.

Murdoch then announced their engagement on Twitter on March 4, 2016, writing: 'No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world.' True to his word, he has not tweeted since.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor