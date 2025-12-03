Russia calls claims of rejecting US peace plan for Ukraine as 'incorrect'

Moscow, Dec 3 Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday dismissed claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the United States peace plan for Ukraine, calling them "incorrect".

"No, it wouldn't be correct to say so," Russia's state-run news agency Tass quoted Peskov as saying, while responding to a question about whether reports suggesting that Putin had turned down the US peace plan for Ukraine could be considered accurate.

Pessov added that a telephonic conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump could be arranged at any moment, but stressed that progress must be made at the expert level.

"A telephone call is possible at any time and there is an opportunity of organising it promptly," Peskov told reporters, citing earlier remarks by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov about the work that was underway at the expert level.

"It is at the expert level that certain results should be achieved, which will then form the basis for contacts at the highest level," he was quoted as saying by Tass.

Peskov also expressed gratitude to President Trump and his administration for assistance in the peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

“We highly appreciate President Trump’s political will to continue to seek solutions for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Of course, we are grateful for these efforts of the Trump administration,” he said

The Kremlin spokesperson noted that representatives of Russia are ready to meet with their colleagues from the US as often as needed for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, said Peskov.

He was asked about this in the context of the sixth visit of the US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia, who held a meeting with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday for discussions on Ukraine.

“We are all ready to meet as long as it takes to achieve a peaceful settlement,” Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin assesses the dynamics and how many more meetings may be needed at such a level to approach the peace agreements.

Following a five-hour-long meeting between Putin and Witkoff, Russian Presidential Aide Ushakov stated that Putin had sent several important political messages to US President Trump through the US special envoy. According to Ushakov, the parties have not yet reached a compromise on a peace plan for Ukraine and agreed not to disclose the essence of the Moscow talks, Tass reported.

