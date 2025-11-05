Russia has begun developing new nuclear-powered cruise missiles: Putin

Moscow [Russia], November 5 : Russia has begun developing the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, president Vladimir Putin said as reported by the official media.

Addressing an award ceremony for weapons developers in the Kremlin, Putin was cited by TASS as saying that the speed of the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles will be "more than three times the speed of sound, and in the future, they will even become hypersonic."

All our plans for the development of promising weapons systems, for the development of the defence sector, for equipping the Russian army and Navy with state-of-the-art weapons and vehicles are being implemented," he said, adding that the newest Avangard strategic missile system has entered combat duty.

"We have developed and put on duty, and launched mass production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system," Putin was cited as saying by TASS.

"We have equipped our intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine missiles with advanced warheads," the Russian President said.

Putin handed over state awards to developers of the country's nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle.

He said that the nuclear-capable weapons were of "historic significance" for Russia and "for the entire 21st century."

Putin said the Burevestnik demonstrated the missile's advanced capabilities.

"In terms of flight range, the Burevestnik ... has surpassed all known missile systems in the world," Putin said in his speech, he said.

Further the Russian president claimed that a NATO vessel was present in the area where the Burevestnik was tested on October 21, and that Moscow "didn't interfere with its operations."

Apart from the Burevestnik, Russia also recently tested the Poseidon a nuclear-powered underwater drone and launched the Khabarovsk, a new nuclear submarine specifically designed to deploy such weapons.

The Poseidon drone system reportedly enables the drone to travel at great depths, exceed the speed of modern torpedoes, and cover intercontinental distances.

According to a CNN report, Putin had unveiled both weapons in 2018, and even announced a successful test of the Burevestnik in 2023.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to restart nuclear weapons testing.

The US president said he gave the order "because of other countries' testing programs."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor