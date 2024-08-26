Russia Launches Drone Attack on Kyiv In Massive Air Attack

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s military said early on Monday, adding that according to preliminary information there were no injuries or damage. Up to 10 drones were destroyed on their approach to the city in the region surrounding Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. He added that full estimates of the size of the attack will come later on Monday. Most of central and eastern Ukraine was under air raid alerts at 0230 GMT on Monday.

Ukraine has itself stepped up its long-range drone attacks on Russia to try hit back at Moscow, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022."The desire to destroy our energy will cost the Russians dearly: their infrastructure," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said on Telegram, apparently vowing retaliation.

Russia launched two waves of drone attacks earlier on Monday, Ukraine's military said, with initial information showing no damage or casualties. Up to 10 drones were destroyed on their approach to the city in the region around Kyiv at about 0230 GMT, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians. Each says its attacks are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to the other's war effort.

