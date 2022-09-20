Russia ready to supply petrol to Pakistan on deferred payments

Islamabad, Sep 20 Russia is ready to provide Pakistan with gasoline on a delayed payment basis, media reports said on Tuesday.

This major development comes after last week's meetings between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Daily Jang reported.

Matters regarding oil, gas and wheat supplies to Pakistan from Moscow were discussed during the three meetings.

The report added that the US has also not opposed the proposed deal openly amid Pakistan's severe economic crisis caused by deadly floods, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had revealed that Russia proposed that its gas pipeline infrastructure, which was in place till Central Asian states, could be extended to Pakistan through Afghanistan.

The two leaders also expressed commitment to expand bilateral cooperation between their countries in all areas of mutual benefit, Asif said.

On September 15, Putin had told Sharif that the installation of a pipeline for the supply of gas to Pakistan from Moscow is possible.

Putin had also expressed solidarity and support for the flood-hit population in Pakistan after he was informed about the devastating impact of the climate-induced calamity.

Sharif had reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work closely with Russia to expand and strengthen cooperation across all areas, including food security, trade and investment, energy, defence and security.

Speaking about regional politics, Sharif had said that both Pakistan and Russia have vital stakes in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan is committed to supporting all regional and international efforts to stabilise its neighbouring country, Geo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor