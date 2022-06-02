Russia seizes part of key city in eastern Ukraine

Kiev, June 2 Russian forces have seized a part of Severodonetsk city, the administrative centre of the Ukraine-controlled part of the eastern Luhansk region, the General Staff of the country's Armed Forces said.

Meanwhile, Sergey Gaidai, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on Facebook that Russia seized some 80 per cent of Severodonetsk, reports Xinhua news agency.

Street fighting in the city continued and Ukrainian forces carried out counter-attacks in some parts of Severodonetsk, Gaidai said.

Ukrainian troops captured six Russian soldiers during the battle for the key city, he added.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russ are preparing mop-up operation around Severodonetsk.

On May 30, Russian troops shelled an armoured vehicle evacuating residents of the city.

French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was also in the vehicle, succumbed to his wounds.

