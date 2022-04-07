Russia - Ukraine Conflict: Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight

Air India has cancelled its twice-a-week flight from Delhi to Moscow after being unable to secure insurance coverage because of the heightened threat perception amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine as per a NDTV report. “Dear fellow citizens. We draw your attention that the Indian airline Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route, the prospects for resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment. According to Air India office, passengers are entitled to the full refund for the canceled flights,” the Russian embassy said in a statement in its Telegram channel.

Air India operates Delhi-Moscow-Delhi flights twice a week and in absence of an Air India direct flight, passengers flying to Moscow will have to use transit routes through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. The war between Russia and Ukraine entered 43rd day on Thursday with the United States announcing new sanctions that target Russia's biggest banks and President Vladimir Putin's daughters. US President Joe Biden again on Wednesday accused Putin of committing "major war crimes" and called for an investigation.