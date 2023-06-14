Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Odesa kills 3

By IANS | Published: June 14, 2023 02:06 PM 2023-06-14T14:06:03+5:30 2023-06-14T14:25:09+5:30

Kiev, June 14 At least three people were killed and 13 others injured in a Russian missile attack ...

Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Odesa kills 3 | Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Odesa kills 3

Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Odesa kills 3

Next

Kiev, June 14 At least three people were killed and 13 others injured in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Wednesday, authorities said.

In a statement, Ukraine's Operational Command South said that Russian forces fired four cruise missiles from the Black Sea, CNN reported.

According to the Command, the three victims were reported from a retail chain warehouse, where seven people were also injured.

The rest of the six injured were reported at another location in the city, where the attack damaged a business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, restaurants and shops, the statement added.

The attack comes after 11 people were killed, including a child, in Russian missile strikes on the central city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Odesa Odesa Operational command south CNN Cnn Business Cnn Travel Cnn State Department Cnn Health Kiev Fake news cnn Cnn brasil Cnn network Cnn prima news