Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet at space centre

Moscow [Russia], September 13 : Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday met at a remote space centre in Russia's Far East region Amur, CNN reported.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a potential arms deal, potentially resulting in North Korea supplying weapons to Russia during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un arrived at Russia's space rocket launch site Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday, CNN reported, adding that the two leaders shook hands and spoke briefly before entering the building. The footage later showed Kim Jong-un stepping out of a black car and shaking hands with Putin.

According to a video released by the Kremlin, Putin can be heard saying to Kim, "Hi. Glad to see you. How was your trip?"

In response, Kim Jong Un said, "Thank you for inviting us and welcoming us while your work is busy", CNN reported. The two leaders then entered the space centre.

Currently, the two leaders are touring the Vostochny Cosmodrome, CNN reported citing state media Russia 1 journalist. The video from Russia showed Kim Jong Un arriving at the remote Vostochny Cosmodrome space centre and stepping off the green train that carried him from North Korea.

The footage showed a North Korean leader coming out of the train and shaking heads with several Russian officials on the train. Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, CNN reported citing state media. Kim Jong Un’s heavily-armoured private train arrived in Russia amid the US warning that the two leaders could strike an arms deal.

The train was travelling north through Primorsky Krai in the Far East region of the country, reported CNN citing Russian state news agency RIA. According to South Korea's Defence Ministry, the North Korean leader entered Russia early Tuesday morning.

A video shared by Russia Today on Monday showed that the train purportedly carrying Kim near the Russian-North Korean border by the Tumen River. South Korean Defence Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said that the ministry is closely monitoring whether North Korea and Russia will proceed with negotiations on an arms deal and technology transfer.

Kim Jong Un departed from Pyongyang on Sunday afternoon along with top party officials and members of the government and armed forces, CNN reported citing North Korean news agency KCNA.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said bilateral relations between the nations will be a priority of the meeting, which will be a “full-blown visit, with talks between the two delegations,” according to TASS. Peskov further said a formal dinner is also planned in honour of Kim's arrival.

Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia marks his first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic as during the pandemic, North Korea's borders were sealed, reported CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor