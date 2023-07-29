Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

Mumbai, July 29 On his 64th birthday on Saturday, veteran actress Saira Banu shared some anecdotes about Sanjay Dutt and detailed his journey from a toddler to an incredible person he is today.

Saira took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of Sanjay from his younger days. The video is a scene from a film, he was starring in.

The actress wrote: Sanju has been family to Dilip Sahib and all of us...from my grandmother to our own family kids, we have seen him grow up from a toddler to what he is today... he is absolutely precious to us...Lots of love and blessings to him...Happy Birthday!"

Sanjay made his debut with the 1981 super hit film 'Rocky'. In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in over 100 films, ranging from romance to comedy genres, though usually in action genres, thus proving himself one of the most popular Hindi film actors since the 1980s.

The actor was last seen on screen in 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The film is set in around 1800s, the story follows a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against British Rule.

Sanjay will next be seen in films such as 'Ghudchadi', 'The Virgin Tree' and 'Double iSmart'.

'Double iSmart' is a sequel to their blockbuster iSmart Shankar, went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai. The shoot of the movie began with the team canning a breathtaking action sequence.

The makers came up with a big update today. Sanjay is playing a full-length role in Double iSmart. The actor joined the shoot in the very first schedule.

Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Sanjay Dutt tweeted: "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects."

Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer. Double iSmart is being made on a high budget with technically high in standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor