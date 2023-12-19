Saiyami Kher takes to mixed martial arts for ‘Special Ops’ new season

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actress Saiyami Kher underwent intensive mixed martial arts training for her upcoming role in the third season of 'Special Ops', where she will be seen as an undercover agent.

The demands of her role prompted Saiyami to fully immerse herself in a rigorous training regimen, which includes a comprehensive mix of disciplines, ranging from kickboxing to hand-to-hand combat.

Saiyami said: "I always love shooting for an action project. I have gone through MMA training for my film with Nagarjuna sir I did a 2 years ago. It’s always special coming back to Special Ops. It’s a show that recieved a lot of love when the first season came out.”

She promises it gets bigger and better this time around.

The actress concluded: “We have a great set of action directors on board. I really hope this gets me a full fledged action role soon."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor