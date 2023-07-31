Samantha shells fitness goals as she drops cute workout video with her cat 'Gelato'

New Delhi, July 31 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was on a much-needed vacation to Bali, is now back home, and on Monday dropped a glimpse of her working out in the gym.

Recently, Samantha was on an acting break as she wanted to focus on her health, and undergo the treatment for autoimmune condition myositis.

According to Webmd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.

But, the fitness freak diva has returned back to India, and gave Monday motivation goals to her fans, with her new workout video.

The workout video also has a cute addition to it.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, the actress shared the workout videos. In the clip, Samantha can be seen doing exercise with her pet cat Gelato. She is donning a black tee, grey shorts, and is seen cuddling her cat.

Samantha is working out to the backdrop music of 'Fly' by Nicki Minaj, ft. Rihanna.

In another video, Samantha is heard saying, "Gelato, you need to work on your muscles", adding that her gym instructor Junaid Shaikh "is very disappointed", while the cat plays around.

Earlier, Samantha shared some mesmerising photo dump of her vacation to the tropical paradise.

In the photos, we get a beautiful glimpse of close-up shot of Samantha, flaunting her gorgeous smile. Next, she can be seen donning a halter neck green dress, while she admires the beauty of the sea.

She also gave the glimpses of the food, beaches, music, traditional sculptures and icecream.

She captioned the post as, "Live a little they said (1/2)".

The stunning diva had earlier, kept her fans and followers updated with glimpses of her serene vacation through her social media handle. The mesmerising beauty delighted them with picturesque snapshots of Bali's scenic beauty. From sandy beaches to lush green landscapes, her feed was a visual treat for her followers.

She had also shared some beautiful glimpses from Uluwatu, and posed at the Monkey Forest in Ubud.

On the work front, her next is 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1.

The actress will also be seen in the remake of 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

--IANS

