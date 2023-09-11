Saudi Arabia crown prince congratulates India on IMEE economic corridor

New Delhi [India], September 11 : Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on Monday, congratulated India on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE-EC) stating that all signatory countries are to work "diligently" in order to transform it into a reality.

In his opening remarks at the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council Meeting today, the Crown Prince, in his opening remarks, said, "I congratulate you on the management of the G20 Summit and the initiatives achieved, including the economic corridor linking the Middle East, India and Europe, which requires that we work diligently in order to create it into a reality."

"There was no disagreement at all during the history of this relationship, but there is cooperation to build the future of our country and create opportunities. Today we're working on future opportunities. There is a huge agenda to be working with. We are working through this council to achieve these accomplishments, and these are promising," the Saudi Crown Prince said.

India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IMEE-EC.

On Saturday, PM Modi flanked by US President US Biden, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and leaders of the EU, made the announcement for the ambitious project on the sidelines of the G20 Summit

In his remarks today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince thanked him for his work for the welfare of Indians residing in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi crown prince who is also the country’s Prime Minister noted that 7 per cent of the population of the Saudi Arabia comprise of Indians who have a large part in the economic growth of his country.

"We consider them to be a part of Saudi Arabia. We watch and take care of them like we take care of our own citizens. We hope that this council will meet the aspirations of our people and we wish us success," the Saudi Crown Prince said.

"PM @narendramodi and Crown Prince & PM of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman held the first Leaders’ Meeting of the - Strategic Partnership Council. Agenda included a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including energy security, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare, food security, culture and community welfare issues among others," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on "X" after the meeting.

In the meeting, PM Modi termed Saudi Arabia as one of India's most important strategic partners. He said that his talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will provide new energy and direction to ties between the two nations.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, arrived here on a three-day State visit to India had attended the G20 Summit in the national capital over the weekend.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia signed the minutes of the first meeting.

Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies, ranging from IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and human resources, among other sectors.

The Saudi Crown Prince was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials.

Earlier today the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Saudi Crown Prince then inspected a combined defence services Guard of Honour. In a brief statement, Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries."

Later today the Saudi Crown Prince is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

