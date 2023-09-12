Saudi Arabia one of India’s most important strategic partner: President Murmu hosts banquet for Saudi Crown Prince

New Delhi [India], September 12 : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted a banquet in honour of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others attended the banquet organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu noted that the two nations shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and a common commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world. She appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia as a positive force for peace and stability.

Welcoming Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu called Saudi Arabia one of India's most strategic partners. She noted that the bilateral ties between the two nations have strengthened considerably over the past few years.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement, "The President said that the economic component of the India-Saudi Arabia partnership has also grown in recent years. She added that there are ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India across several different sectors."

President Murmu said that Saudi Arabia has embraced a large number of Indian expatriates, and given them space to flourish and grow. She said that Indians in Saudi Arabia through their hard work and dedication have made significant contributions to Saudi Arabia’s growth and prosperity. She thanked Saudi Arabia for looking after them.

The food that was served at the banquet hosted by President Murmu included leek and celery soup, Kabuli chana kebab, Moti-e-Zamin which is bell peppers, pineapple and cottage cheese in a medley of spices, tender cheese cottage cubes in a rich cashew gravy, spinach corn, roasted potatoes in peppery onion and tomato curry, Eggplants and green chillies, black lentils, dahi bhalla, vegetable biryani and different types of rotis.

The musical score that was played during the banquet included Classical Indian raag Mayamalavagowla, a patriotic song from Maharashtra Jayostuthe Shree Mahamangale, Odisha's folk song Rasarkeli, Classical Indian raag Raag Yaman, Saudi dedicated to Saudi Arabia's Kingdom, Arabic song Walhan and tunes of Bollywood songs - Awara Hoon, Lag Ja Gale and Yeh Dosti.

In her address at the banquet, President Murmu said, "This deep bond is not just a few years old, but goes back centuries. The stories and fables of India reached the shores of Arabia, and from there, the currents of history took them to the rest of the world. So many important achievements in the fields of art and science are a gift of the Arab world. Our trade and commercial linkages over the centuries have brought us even closer."

She recalled the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince's visit to India in 2019. She also spoke about PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia in 2016 and 2019. She stressed that these visits played an "important role" in deepening the cooperation between the two countries.

President Murmu said that she is sure that engagements between the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince's participation in the G20 Summit and his engagement with PM Modi at the Strategic Partnership Council have further strengthened the multifaceted partnership between our two countries.

In her remarks at the banquet, President Murmu said, "As you know, Your Royal Highness, in the modern world, our shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and shared commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world make us natural partners. We deeply appreciate the role of Saudi Arabia as a positive force for peace and stability."

Notably, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince arrived in India on Saturday for a State visit. During his visit, he attended the G20 Summit. He held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. The two leaders also held the first leaders’ meeting of the India- Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

Following the bilateral meeting, PM Modi took to 'X' and wrote, "His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and I had very productive talks. We reviewed our trade ties and are confident that the commercial linkages between our nations will grow even further in the times to come. The scope for cooperation in grid connectivity, renewable energy, food security, semiconductors and supply chains is immense."

PM Modi said in his opening remarks that the talks with the visiting Saudi Arabian leader will provide new energy and direction to ties between the two nations.

“For India, Saudi Arabia is one of its most important strategic partners. As two large and fast-growing economies of the world, our mutual cooperation is important for peace and stability in the entire region. In our talks, we have identified several initiatives to take our partnership to the next level. Today's talks will provide new energy and direction to our relations. This will provide us inspiration to work together for the welfare of humanity," he said.

PM Modi said that the economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe will provide economic growth and digital connectivity between these regions. He noted that the cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the economic sector is vital for the peace and stability of the entire region.

On Monday, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The Saudi Crown Prince on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit.

