'SAW X' director says the film will appeal people beyond 'gore freaks'

Mumbai, Sep 1 Kevin Greutert, the director of the upcoming film 'SAW X', has shared that the film will not appeal to the fans of the gore genre but will also connect with the larger audience.

The upcoming film sees the return of Tobin Bell as Jigsaw or John Kramer. Unlike its previous installments, 'SAW X' brings Tobin Bell's character of John Kramer to the forefront for a game that is a lot more personal.

Kevin opened up about how 'SAW X' differs from its predecessors, "Kramer is the centre of the story.”

Further adding on he said, "They tried to make the last Saw without Tobin and to me, that was a pretty gutsy move. This one has pulled back to a somewhat more realistic level. Not maybe 'Saw I' level simplicity, but close. The more that the audience can get the sense that a smart engineer -- which he is -- could figure out what to do with these parts and make it work, the better."

He further mentioned, "'Saw X' is an emotional journey that you go on with John Kramer, and less a slaughterhouse that you experience from the point of view of the victims. Obviously there will be people that can't handle it, but I think it has a good chance of appealing to people beyond gore freaks."

Helmed by Kevin Greutert, the movie will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures in Indian theatres on September 29.

--IANS

