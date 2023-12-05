SBI buying another 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds

New Delhi, Dec 5 State Bank of India has stated in a regulatory filing that it plans to acquire an additional 20 per cent stake in SBI Pension Funds for Rs 229.52 crore.

SBI already owns a 60 per cent stake in SBI Pension Funds and the 20 per cent that it will acquire from SBI Capital Markets, will take the bank's stake in SBI Pension Funds to 80 per cent. The acquisition will be completed on December 15.

SBI Funds Management holds the rest of the 20 per cent stake in SBI Pension Funds.

SBI said that the RBI and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have approved the proposed acquisition. The bank also stated the proposed transaction is being done at an "arm's length basis which is based on the valuation report of M/s Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India".

As of October 30, 2023, SBI Pension Funds has an AUM of Rs 3.83 lakh crore.

