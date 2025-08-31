"SCO contributes to shaping fairer, multipolar world order": Russian President Putin ahead of summit

Moscow [Russia], August 31 : Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) contributes to "shaping a multipolar world order" as it promotes equal cooperation without targeting any third parties and mutual respect for the uniqueness of each nation.

In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency, ahead of the upcoming 25th SCO Summit in the Tianjin municipality of China, Putin hoped that the summit would strengthen its members' ability to address contemporary challenges and threats while projecting a consolidated solidarity.

"The SCO's appeal lies in its simple but powerful principles: a firm commitment to its founding philosophy, openness to equal cooperation, not targeting third parties, and respect for the national characteristics and uniqueness of each nation. Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations," Putin said as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

"The summit will inject powerful new momentum into the SCO, strengthen its capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space. All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order," Putin added.

The Russian President has arrived in China to participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, which will take place from August 31 to September 1. During the summit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines.

Putin expressed confidence that the cooperation between Russia and China will give new momentum to the SCO, adding that Moscow and Beijing share common interests and similar views.

"I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will give the SCO new momentum, modernising it to meet the demands of the time. Time and again, exchanges of the two countries on critical international issues have shown that Moscow and Beijing share broad common interests and strikingly similar views on fundamental questions," he said.

Putin also praised China's role within the G20, during his interview with Xinhua News Agency, noting that together with other like-minded nations, Russia and China have contributed to shifting the group's agenda to reflect the priorities of the Global South. He welcomed the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 framework, calling it a step toward "deepening synergies" between BRICS and other global groupings.

"Within the G20, together with like-minded nations, and especially BRICS members, we have redirected the agenda towards issues of real importance to the Global Majority, strengthened the format by including the African Union, and deepened the synergies between the G20 and BRICS," he said, as quoted by Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the "SCO Plus" Meeting, in which more than 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations will participate.

The 2025 Summit is the fifth time China has hosted an SCO summit, and it will be the largest gathering since the organisation's founding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor