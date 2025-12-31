Sea of mourners gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh bids farewell to former PM Khaleda Zia

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 31 : Bangladesh observed a public holiday and entered a three-day period of state mourning on Wednesday as a sea of mourners gathered in Dhaka for the funeral of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, marking a moment of national remembrance following the death of one of the country's most influential political figures.

Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest later today beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital. The funeral has drawn regional attention, with India confirming official participation in the last rites.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. "The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party," the statement said.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A dominant figure in national politics for decades, she led Bangladesh for three terms and played a key role in restoring democracy following years of military rule.

Her namaz-e-janaza will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, after which she will be buried beside Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

As preparations for the final rites continued, BNP leaders said the funeral prayer will be led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan will conduct the proceedings.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, as quoted by The Daily Star, urged attendees to maintain discipline, avoid rushing forward or taking photographs, and preserve the dignity and solemnity of the ceremony.

He also appealed to the public to pray for strength for the Zia family, particularly Khaleda Zia's eldest and only surviving son and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, to bear the loss and continue his responsibilities towards the country.

Earlier, the BNP Standing Committee met at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, with the meeting chaired by Tarique Rahman.

Alongside party-level arrangements, the government announced that Khaleda Zia's final journey will be conducted with full state honours.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the process, from transporting her body from Evercare Hospital to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, followed by the funeral prayer and burial, will take place under heightened security.

More than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel will be deployed, with army members stationed at key points, The Daily Star reported.

To facilitate the movement, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police outlined the convoy route, stating that the body will be transported from Evercare Hospital via the 36 July Expressway, Kuril flyover, the Naval Headquarters area, Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Airport Road, Mohakhali flyover, Jahangir Gate and Bijoy Sarani before entering the South Plaza through Gate No-6.

Vehicular movement along affected roads will remain restricted during the convoy's passage, and the public has been requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

In parallel with the funeral arrangements, the government has declared a three-day state mourning starting today.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a public holiday for December 31, followed by a gazette notification issued by the public administration ministry.

The decision was taken at a special advisory council meeting attended by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the government's invitation.

According to the notification, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices will remain closed today.

Emergency and essential services including electricity, water, gas, fire services, ports, sanitation, telecommunications, postal services and healthcare will continue to operate.

Hospitals, emergency medical staff and vehicles carrying medical equipment and medicines have also been exempted.

Following the government's decision, the Supreme Court and Bangladesh Bank issued separate notifications declaring a public holiday.

In another gazette notification, the cabinet division formally announced a three-day national mourning, which will conclude on Friday, The Daily Star said.

Alongside the state observances, the BNP announced a seven-day mourning period.

Senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said black flags will be hoisted at all party offices nationwide.

Party leaders and activists will wear black badges, and prayers will be held at every BNP office.

Condolence books have been opened at BNP offices, including Khaleda Zia's Gulshan residence, the party's Nayapaltan central office and district-level offices, allowing political leaders and well-wishers to record tribute messages for the former prime minister.

As condolences continued to pour in, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over Khaleda Zia's death, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by her passing and recalled his "warm meeting" with her in Dhaka in 2015, adding that he hoped her vision and legacy would continue to guide bilateral ties.

Tributes also came from across the world, including from the prime ministers of Pakistan and Nepal, as major diplomatic missions and international organisations issued condolence messages acknowledging Khaleda Zia's contributions to Bangladesh's political and democratic development.

The United Nations expressed its deepest sympathies to Khaleda Zia's family and reaffirmed solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh, while the European Union also conveyed its condolences.

The US Embassy in Dhaka said she played a pivotal role in shaping the country's modern history, and Russia said it would remember her for maintaining cordial bilateral relations during her three tenures as prime minister.

China's Prime Minister Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent condolence messages to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen conveyed condolences to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, noting that the Chinese people would remember her with deep respect.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described Khaleda Zia as a committed friend of Pakistan, with President Asif Ali Zardari also extending condolences.

Malaysia, Nepal, the Maldives and several other countries echoed similar sentiments, recognising her enduring influence on Bangladesh's political landscape.

Diplomatic missions including the British High Commission, as well as the German, French, Japanese and Iranian embassies, also issued statements mourning her passing.

Australia said its thoughts were with the people of Bangladesh as they mourn the former prime minister.

