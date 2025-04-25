Senior Russian military officer killed in explosion near Moscow

Moscow [Russia], April 25 (ANI/ WAM): A car explosion in the city of Balashikha near Moscow killed Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device. An investigation is underway, TASS news agency reported. (ANI/ WAM)

