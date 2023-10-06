Serge Ferrari Group announces launch of joint venture ‘Biomembrane Systems India Private Limited'

Mumbai, Oct 6 Serge Ferrari Group together with Agastya Invention Private Limited announced the launch of joint venture, ‘Biomembrane Systems India Private Limited’, a specialised company offering robust and efficient containment solution for biogas storage.

The new company will be backed by technical expertise of Serge Ferrari Group company DBDS - Deutsche Biogas Dach-Systeme GmbH headquartered in Germany and which has over a decade of international experience and expertise in biogas roofing and storage solution.

While Agastya Invention specialises in developing flexible containment solution, DBDS is an established company in developing, manufacturing and installing digester roofs as well as external gas storage solutions. Serge Ferrari Group boasts of a full range of technical membranes and fabrics for diverse applications in the fields of environment and energy.

Biomembrane Systems India aims to make Smart Biogas Storage Solution more accessible and affordable in the India market. Bhargav Vadia will be the General Manager of this new entity.

The new entity, Biomembrane Systems India Private Limited will bring their expertise in the design, production, and installation of biogas project coverings. Their product portfolio spans Double Membrane Digester Balloon, Ground Mounted Standalone Gas Storage Balloon and Single Membrane Storage Balloon.

Each project is meticulously designed to cater to unique requirements and is optimised to withstand local environmental factors such as wind, rain etc.

The customisation will significantly enhance the longevity and durability of membrane solutions and the design will ensure structural stability and ensure low gas permeability.

Speaking on the new venture, Nitin Govila, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sr. VP: Asia Pacific + MEA at Serge Ferrari Group said, “India is witnessing a green energy revolution driven by environmental concerns and strong push from the government. Serge Ferrari Group believes it is the right time to bring its know-how in biogas roofing and storage solution to the nascent Indian biogas market. With the right implementation partner, Serge Ferrari Group is confident that it will be able to offer smart and sustainable gas storage solutions to its customer”.

Agastya Invention’s Director, Anil Jhawar further added “Agastya’s strength is flexible containment solutions, and we were under transition from offering small to large scale biogas storage solutions. Our local set up and know how on fabrication complements the Serge Ferrari Group strength in fabric and biogas roofing value chain expertise.”

Henric Leuer, Senior Vice President, Business Solutions at Serge Ferrari Group said, “We have a long-standing expertise in biogas roofing and storage solutions with projects executed across the globe under the DBDS umbrella. We were closely monitoring Indian market and with our experience at Agastya Invention we are confident to offer German Engineering which is Made in India.”

Bhargav Vadia, General Manager at Biomembrane Systems India Private Limited said, “Biomembrane Systems is an amalgamation of leading industry experts in biogas storage solution value chain – technical fabrics (Serge Ferrari), design engineering (DBDS), fabrication and installation (Agastya Invention). Our customers can expect robust, reliable and lasting solution which is key to biogas project sustainability and viability.”

