Several blasts in Sialkot ammunition shed

Sialkot (Pakistan), March 20 A fire erupted in an army ammunition shed Sunday morning in Sialkot garrison area, Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations has confirmed, Samaa TV reported.

The fire, caused due to a short circuit, has been put out as a result of "swift and effective response". No life or property loss was reported, the report said.

Earlier on Sunday, Twitter users began posting videos said to be from Sialkot in which smoke could be seen billowing far away. They reported loud blasts were also heard.

Urdu News has quoted Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik saying that the fire erupted early morning in cantonment area after which several blasts happened.

