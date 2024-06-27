Shaoguan Massacre anniversary: Uyghur workers' tragic loss and justice struggle

Stockholm [Sweden], June 27 : Tributes were solemnly paid today to the Uyghur workers who tragically lost their lives in the Shaoguan Massacre in Guangdong Province, China, on June 26, 2009.

Over 100 Uyghur youths, forcibly transferred to a toy factory in Shaoguan for forced labour, were brutally killed in an attack by Chinese mobs on this fateful day. The violence erupted as mobs invaded the factory, targeting innocent Uyghur workers.

"These innocent youths, forcibly transferred to a toy factory in Shaoguan, Guangdong, for #ForcedLabor, faced a horrific attack by Chinese mobs that invaded the factory, leaving the streets strewn with their lifeless bodies," posted the Swedish Uyghur Committee on X.

The aftermath left the streets scattered with the lifeless bodies of young Uyghurs, highlighting the severity of the atrocity. This brutal act not only symbolises the ongoing persecution and genocide faced by the Uyghur people but also acted as a catalyst for the Urumqi protests.

The tragic events of Shaoguan culminated in the Urumqi Massacre on July 5, 2009, where protests advocating for justice and freedom for the Uyghurs were violently suppressed by Chinese authorities.

This brutal act epitomises the ongoing #UyghurGenocide and sparked the Urumqi protests, culminating in the #UrumchiMassacre on July 5, 2009," stated the Swedish Uyghur Committee in its social media post.

The committee further expressed, "We remain steadfast in our pursuit of freedom and #independence for #EastTurkistan, pledging to forever honor and remember our martyrs."

The East Turkistan Government in Exile also posted on social media platform X, "Forced into Chinese provinces for labor and brutally attacked, their suffering epitomises the ongoing #UyghurGenocide. We stand in solidarity, reaffirming our commitment to justice and independence for #EastTurkistan."

