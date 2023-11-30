Sherleen Dutt on her acting journey: 'Struggle was real, but so were dreams'

Mumbai, Nov 30 Actress Sherleen Dutt, who has been a part 'KINK', 'Honey Trap Squad', etc opened up on her acting journey, calling it a relentless pursuit of excellence, a commitment to evolving, and an unwavering desire to go far.

Back in her childhood days, when she used to be all by herself, Sherleen's mind was a playground of endless imagination. In those solitary moments, a secret desire began to bloom within her-- the dream of becoming an actor.

Speaking about the same, she said: "In the quiet valleys of Jammu & Kashmir, where traditions echo louder than aspirations, a young dreamer silently nurtured ambitions that defied her conservative upbringing. At just 18, I embarked on a clandestine journey to pursue a passion deemed unconventional in my family--acting."

"Born into a joint family where government jobs were the ultimate aspiration, breaking free from the shackles of conformity was my silent rebellion. In a household that frowned upon dreams, especially for the only girl child, I dared to harbour aspirations beyond the usual. The first challenge was convincing my strict parents to let me chase my dreams in the city of dreams – Mumbai," she said.

Under the guise of pursuing studies, she stepped into the bustling streets of Navi Mumbai, secretly laying the foundation for a future they couldn't comprehend.

Every day was a balancing act-- attending college by day and navigating local trains to reach for shoots by night.

"The struggle was real, but so were the dreams I cradled within. From the confines of my conservative upbringing, I explored the vast landscape of experiences that Mumbai offered. They say that experience is the best teacher, and my journey attests to that. The auditions, the rejections, and the relentless pursuit of a dream molded me into a resilient individual. Each setback was a lesson, and every triumph fueled my determination to go further," she said.

Sherleen said: "In the midst of secrecy, I laid the foundation of my dreams, ensuring that my pursuit didn't hurt those who couldn't fathom my aspirations. Mumbai became more than a city; it became the canvas on which I painted my dreams, unburdened by the expectations of my past. Today, as I stand on the precipice of acceptance, my once conservative family embraces my dreams."

"The applause and support I receive are not just for the roles I play on screen but for the audacity to dream in a world that once tried to confine those dreams. Blessed with newfound support, I am more focused than ever on my acting career. Yet, the hunger to learn propels me forward. For the actor, every day is a lesson, every experience a stepping stone," she further said.

Sherleen added: "My journey doesn't end here; it's a relentless pursuit of excellence, a commitment to evolving, and an unwavering desire to go far. This is not just a story of a girl who became an actor; it's a testament to the power of dreams, the courage to break free, and the resilience to carve a path when none existed."

