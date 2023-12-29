Shots fired at house of temple head’s son in Canada

Toronto, Dec 29 Canadian police said it is investigating an incident in which shots were fired at the residence of a Hindu temple's head’s son in British Columbia in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said no one was injured during the incident at the 14900 block of 80 Avenue in Surrey -- the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

"Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident," said Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police).

Kahlon added that the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes.

According to the Indo-Canadian voice website, as many as 14 shots were fired at the Hindu businessman's house.

Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is conducting the probe, and has appealed to anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, to get in touch with them.

Canada has witnessed a rise in incidents of vandalism and attacks against Hindu temples and installations in the country with pro-Khalistan elements getting active beginning this year.

The situation worsened after Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey on June 18 this year.

The same Lakshmi Narayan Mandir of Surrey was targeted in August this year after anti-India and pro-Khalistan posters were found pasted on its front and rear walls.

Last month, Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya shared a purported video of pro-Khalistan supporters in Surrey, claiming they want to create trouble at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

In September, Shri Mata Bhameshwari Durga temple in Surrey was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its outer walls.

Incidents of vandalism have also occurred at temples in Brampton and the Greater Toronto area.

