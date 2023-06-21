Shots fired inside Walmart in US city
Washington, June 21 Police in the US state of Tennessee have launched a probe after shots were fired inside a Walmart in Lenoir City, authorities said.
In a statement late Tuesday night, Lenoir City Police Department Chief Don White said a suspect shot five rounds into the Walmart on Highway 321 on at around 7 p.m. in the evening, reports WATE 6, a Tennessee-based local TV channel.
Officers arrived at the location and evacuated the building, he added.
The police have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
