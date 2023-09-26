SHRM India Annual Conference 2023: Uniting HR leaders globally to tackle workforce challenges

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India is gearing up to organise the SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2023 (SHRMIAC23) in the national capital.

The two-day much awaited conference from October 12 to October 13, will be held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

It will offer a platform for business leaders, HR professionals, and opinion makers to discuss and act on emerging trends and innovations in the workplace ecosystem. With this year's theme of 'Drive Change', the conference will have six content tracks, including workplace culture, leadership, wellbeing, and strategy.

Expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the HR fraternity, the conference will witness the participation of over 4,500 HR professionals and 900+ CXOs, who will be attending more than 70 knowledge sessions and over 15 learning hours.

More than 150 global speakers will share their expertise and insights on numerous topics, such as ‘Level Up & Elevate: Being Future-ready’, ‘Leadership Amid Change: Building Organizational Resilience from the Inside Out’, ‘Break the Queue: First Among Equality Evangelists’, ‘Creating Pioneering Organizations of Tomorrow: Energized. Engaged. Empowered.’ among others.

The opening session of the conference will feature Amitabh Kant, renowned bureaucrat and author of "Made in India: 75 Years of Business and Enterprise". Kant will delve into India’s remarkable transformation into a global economic powerhouse. He will also talkabout his book that sheds light on India’s rich business heritage, offering a comprehensive view of the nation’s journey towards becoming an economic giant.

“In the course of 75 years, SHRM has helped shape the world of work, making a lasting impact on history by driving significant transformations in workplaces and society. The HR community has been playing a pivotal role in shaping workplace policies, fostering diversity, advocating for equity, nurturing healthier workplace cultures, and shedding light on employee mental health challenges to cope with workplace needs and challenges. Our collective efforts have brought us this far, and while we celebrate our achievements, our commitment to progress remains unwavering. Let’s continue our mission of prompting positive change in the realm of work”, said Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA.

Among the distinguished speakers at the conference, some key speakers who will be sharing their insights with the participants are Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India; D. Shivakumar, Conference Chair - Operating Partner, Advent International Private Equity; Kiran Bedi, Social Entrepreneur; Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA; Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Chairman & Co-Founder, Lakshya Trust; Saurabh Govil, President & CHRO, Wipro; and Dr. C. Jayakumar Executive Vice President & Head - Corporate Human Resources (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro Limited.

