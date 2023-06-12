Shubhdarshini Tripathi is next Ambassador of India to Serbia

Shubhdarshini Tripathi is next Ambassador of India to Serbia

New Delhi [India], June 12 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday appointed Shubhdarshini Tripathi as the next Ambassador of India to Serbia.

Earlier, Tripathi was serving as Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan. She is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1994 batch.

She is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1994 batch.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added.

