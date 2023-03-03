Significant storm system to hit US

Washington, March 3 A significant storm system will bring severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, and heavy rain which may produce flash flooding to the central US on Thursday, according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The storm will move into the Great Lakes and Northeast of the country with heavy snow and ice on Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS.

The forecast said that hazardous travel and disruptions to infrastructure are likely in the hardest-hit areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another winter storm will bring heavy mountain snow to California this weekend through early next week that could bring "very difficult" to "impossible" travel conditions, according to NWS Sacramento.

