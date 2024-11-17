Sikyong Penpa Tsering urges Tibetan unity against growing Chinese propaganda campaign

Gangtok [Sikkim], November 17 : Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), urged the Tibetan community to stay united against a growing Chinese propaganda campaign.

Addressing the community on the final day of his official visit to Tibetan settlements in Northeast India, he warned that Chinese efforts to spread disinformation are increasingly targeting Tibetans, especially within the diaspora, the CTA stated in an official press release.

Speaking to a gathering of community leaders, including Chief Representative Officer of Northeast Dorje Rigzin and Tibetan Settlement Officers from Gangtok and Kalimpong, Sikyong outlined the political and social challenges facing Tibetans today.

He highlighted the growing use of social media by the Chinese government to spread false narratives and deepen divisions within the Tibetan community. He specifically mentioned the attacks on the Dalai Lama and other prominent Tibetan leaders, urging Tibetans to critically assess the information they encounter and remain united in the face of these divisive tactics.

Sikyong reaffirmed that the 16th Kashag's work is guided by the vision of the Dalai Lama, especially in political governance, social welfare, and administration. He emphasised that the achievements of the current term are a result of the Dalai Lama's kindness and blessings.

The Sikyong also stressed the need for unity within the CTA, which he described as representing all Tibetan regions and religious traditions. He outlined several ongoing initiatives, including efforts to preserve the Tibetan language, improve public services, and support housing programs for Tibetan families, the press release reported.

One of the key concerns Sikyong addressed was the migration of young Tibetans abroad in search of better opportunities, which has led to a decline in the population of Tibetan settlements. He warned that this "domino effect" has numerous negative impacts on the sustainability of Tibetan settlements and schools.

Tibet's struggle for autonomy remains a complex issue, intertwining political, cultural, and human rights concerns. Since China invaded Tibet in 1950 and incorporated the region into the People's Republic of China, Tibet has faced sweeping changes in governance and society.

Tibetan leaders, including the Dalai Lama, have consistently called for greater autonomy, citing threats of cultural erosion, religious restrictions, and human rights violations.

Meanwhile, Beijing insists that Tibet is an integral part of China, justifying its policies as measures to foster economic growth and modernisation. This divergence in narratives continues to fuel global debates and activism, with Tibet remaining a focal point in international human rights and diplomatic discussions.

