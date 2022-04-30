Singapore declares Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2

The moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to 30th April, 2022.International Astronomical Centre predicted, Eid Al Fitr 2022 to fall on Monday, May 2 in most Islamic countries and Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomical Centre, reportedly said that sighting the Shawwal crescent on Saturday, April 30 would be impossible because the moon is expected to set before the sun hence, countries that began fasting on April 2 this year, will likely complete 30 days of Ramadan, meaning Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.

Saudi Arabia Supreme Court calls on Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent moon on this date to mark the end of Ramadan and the onset of Eid celebrations. Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening, which will mark the beginning of the month of Shawwal and end of Ramadan.Eid is dictated by the sighting of the moon, which means it can’t be predicted with complete accuracy.This means that technically it could fall either this Sunday or on Monday