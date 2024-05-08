Singapore's F-16 jet crashes at air base

Singapore, May 8 An F-16 fighter jet of the Singaporean Airforce crashed within Tengah air base on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The plane experienced an issue during take-off and the pilot responded by emergency procedures, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry, the pilot successfully ejected and is receiving medical attention, adding that no other personnel were hurt.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

