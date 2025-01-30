Situation in DR Congo's Goma calmer, with sporadic shooting and looting reported: UN

United Nations, Jan 30 Situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city of Goma is calmer but still tense, with some violence hampering humanitarian operations, a UN spokesman said.

Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, reported sporadic shooting but an overall reduction in exchanges of fire within the city. Continued clashes were reported in surrounding areas, including in Sake, northwest of Goma, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The mission's priority right now remains the protection of its personnel, its assets and the many civilians sheltering within UN premises," Dujarric said at the daily briefing. "UN peacekeepers are planning on sending patrols today (Wednesday) in Goma to assess the situation, to conduct resupplies and assess routes."

Earlier, MONUSCO said some peacekeepers had sought shelter in bunkers.

Dujarric said that the situation was also calm in the capital, Kinshasa, despite calls for protests. "The main roads are reported to be empty, and supermarkets are closed due to high risk of looting."

He said that in addition to the one Uruguayan and two South African peacekeepers killed earlier in the week, the number of UN peacekeepers injured since the most recent assault by the M23 rebels is 22.

"We reiterate that attacks against UN peacekeepers are not only unacceptable but may also constitute a war crime," the spokesman said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported violence and looting of humanitarian warehouses continued in Goma, impacting the ability of aid workers to respond and putting them at risk.

OCHA said that since the escalation of fighting, its humanitarian partners recorded more than 2,000 people wounded. Several bodies remained in the streets, while water and electricity supplies remained cut off since Sunday.

"We call for the swift resumption of these services, as well as for the protection of humanitarian warehouses and the facilitation of medical evacuations for people who have been injured," Dujarric said.

OCHA said the airport's closure means that flows of humanitarian cargo and rotations of humanitarian personnel were suspended. Most roads connecting Goma to the rest of the country are also closed. However, the border with Rwanda is open, and additional humanitarian teams can enter the DRC.

"Humanitarian Coordinator Bruno Lemarquis calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and to end the violence targeting civilians," OCHA said. "He reiterates his call for the establishment of a secure humanitarian corridor to guarantee unhindered humanitarian access and the creation of a border crossing to facilitate the movement of people fleeing violence."

