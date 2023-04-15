S.Korea, Japan agree to boost tourism

Seoul, April 15 South Korea and Japan have agreed to boost tourism between the two nations amid their efforts to normalise frayed ties, Seoul's Culture Ministry said on Saturday.

Park Bo-gyoon, South Korean minister of culture, sports and tourism, met with his counterpart, Saito Tetsuo, in Tokyo on Thursday and discussed measures to boost tourism between the neighbouring countries, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Park said the number of Japanese tourists to South Korea has been on the rise amid the eased virus restrictions, but it is still too small compared to South Koreans visiting Japan.

