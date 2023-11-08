Social media followers matter more than talent these days, says Yashashri Masurkar

Mumbai, Nov 8 Actress Yashashri, who is known for her work in the shows like 'Chandragupta Maurya', 'Code Red' and 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se', has opened up on the changes in the television industry, and said social media followers matter more than talent these days.

She is currently seen in the role of Bela in the show 'Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi'.

Yashashri, who rose to popularity as Kanak in 'Rang Badalti Odhani', talked about changes in the industry, and said: "There are too many. To name one big change, social media followers matter more than talent these days. I also found some good changes like people aren't afraid to experiment with new stories or concepts."

Speaking about her show 'Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi', the 36-year-old actress said: "I am playing Bela, Ankush's wife (Manav Gohil). My role is of an understanding wife and a devoted mother who is righteous, strong and wise and who will face the biggest challenge any wife or mother can face in her life."

She shared that she loves being an actor.

"I can't even imagine not being an actor. It is what I wanted to do since I was 4/5-years-old," added Yashashri.

The show promises audiences a riveting tale of a daughter's quest to find and unite with her father, entering a world with hidden secrets and entangled relationships that will turn her life upside down.

Featuring Maahi Bhadra as Arya, Sai Deodhar as Chhaya, Aamir Dalvi as Satya, and Manav Gohil as Ankush, the show will bring to life the captivating characters of the show, each exploring the multifaceted layers of human emotion and the eternal battle between good and evil.

The show airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor