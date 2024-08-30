Soil erosion threatens California's water supply after wildfires

Sacramento, Aug 30 A recent study has found that wildfires in California are causing significant soil erosion, posing a threat to water resources and flood safety.

The research, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface, showed that from 1984 to 2021, wildfires led to the erosion of millions of tonnes of soil. This eroded material, or sediment, was washed into streams and rivers, eventually reaching reservoirs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The study said these findings were alarming for a state grappling with water scarcity. As reservoirs fill with sediment, their ability to capture and store water diminishes, potentially exacerbating California's ongoing drought challenges.

Furthermore, the elevated sediment load in rivers and streams increases the risk of flooding in downstream communities.

Experts warned that this problem would likely worsen as climate change fuels more frequent and intense wildfires. The interconnected cycle of fire, erosion, and sedimentation could have long-lasting impacts on California's water infrastructure and ecosystem health.

State officials are now faced with the daunting task of effectively managing this mounting problem.

According to the study, potential solutions include more frequent dredging of reservoirs and the implementation of erosion control measures in areas affected by wildfires. However, it is important to note that these approaches present significant financial and logistical challenges.

As California continues to adapt to a changing climate, addressing post-fire sediment mobilisation will be crucial for safeguarding the state's water resources and protecting vulnerable communities from flood risks. The findings of this study highlight the intricate and interconnected nature of environmental challenges in the face of climate change.

