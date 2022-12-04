Soldiers of Indian, US Armies play musical tunes during Yudh Abhyas 2022 in Uttarakhand's Auli

Soldiers of the Indian, US Army played musical instruments in the Himalayas during the recently concluded 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas 2022 held in Uttarakhand's Auli. The video shared by the 11th Airborne Division on Twitter showcased troops enjoying themselves as they played tunes on musical instruments, including guitar and drums.

Senior US army officer was on lead guitar as the troops of both sides played musical instruments during the joint military exercise. While sharing the video, 11th Airborne Division said, "Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day's work for the Arctic Angels. @USARPAC @USArmy @I_Corps." Notably, the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhayas 2022' between armies of India and the United States culminated on December 2.

In a tweet on December 3, the US Army Pacific described India as a "key strategic partner" of the US. It tweeted, "India is a key strategic partner of the U.S. and our defense relationship is a key component and one of the major pillars of the bilateral partnership."

On December 3, US Embassy in India tweeted, "Congratulations to @USArmy & @adgpi for successfully concluding the 18th edition of #YudhAbhyas. Joint military exercise like Yudh Abhyas reinforces our commitment to the #IndoPacific region, improves interoperability, and takes the #USIndiaDefense partnership to new heights!"

In a tweet on December 2, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said, "'Till We Meet Again' The Joint Exercise of #IndianArmy and #USArmy, #YudhAbhyas 2022 culminated today. The exercise resulted in greater synergy & interoperability between both the Armies in Peace Keeping & Disaster Relief Operations. #IndiaUSFriendship @USARPAC."

Notably, the Indo-US military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2022' commenced in Uttarakhand's Auli on November 19. The joint military exercise is conducted annually between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices. US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment participated in the exercise.

The joint military exercise includes all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. The previous edition of the joint military exercise between India and the US was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in the Alaska region of the United States in October 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

