South film industry allows me to explore acting: Sneha Singh Sisodia

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Sneha Singh Sisodia, known for her roles in 'Meri Chidiya', 'Chashmish', and 'Operation Mayfair', has opened up on why she prefers to work in the South film industry, saying it allows her to explore the core aspects of acting and offers roles that align with her preferences.

Having worked in Hindi and South Film Industries, Sneha is currently engaged in various projects down south. Her upcoming film, 'Dakshina', set for a 2024 release, features her as the lead IPS officer.

Additionally, she will be part of a comedy movie with Vennela Kishore and Harsh Vardhan, as well as a film with Nikhil Siddhartha under Ram Charan Productions. Sneha recently shared insights into her experiences in both industries, her preferences, and discussed her series 'Oh My Wife'.

When asked about her preferred industry if she were given a choice, Sneha promptly responded: "Without a second thought, I prefer the South film industry. It allows me to explore the core aspects of acting and offers roles that align with my preferences. I'm getting the kinds of roles and content that I've always wanted to do. It’s giving me opportunities to learn, explore, and build myself as an actor."

"On the other hand, in the Hindi Film Industry, I haven't received any fulfilling offers yet despite my efforts. The roles I'm being offered are not very satisfying. Moreover, to reach a good director, one has to get through many middlemen, like the casting directors. The entire process is tedious, and there's groupism that often overshadows talent."

Reflecting on the differences in working patterns of both South and Hindi industry, Sneha said: "The South Film industry has an excellent technical team, they always do things ethically. They are particular about time and are very punctual. If the shift starts at 7 AM, they wrap up by 7 PM, their time management is on point. Directors down South, give actors the chance to perform freely and ensure that they get into the details of their characters."

"One thing that I've noticed is that when directors come on set, they first focus on the get-up and looks of the actors; if they're looking like their characters or not. Moreover, people in the South Industry are very clear and to the point, even in financial matters," she shared.

Sneha, recently played the role of Sujata, a housewife who is hiding some secret from her husband in the series, 'Oh My Wife!'. The series also features Mudasir Bhat and Lokesh Batta in pivotal roles.

Talking about her bond with her 'Oh My Wife!' co-stars, Sneha said: "They all are amazing. From Mudasir to Lokesh, everyone has been fantastic and supportive. We shared a friendly bond, enjoying our shares of smiles and laughter while shooting. In no time, we became a team who understood each other’s strengths and weaknesses."

'Oh My Wife!' revolves around Vivek, a skilled forensic expert, navigating personal turmoil amid a high-profile murder case. The gripping thriller series is streaming on Watcho.

