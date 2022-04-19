South Korea approves phase 3 clinical trials of breast cancer treatment 'Tucatinib'

Phase 3 clinical trials of new breast cancer treatment approved in the U.S. and Europe will be conducted in Korea. The clinical trial is a global trial that will be conducted in multiple countries and is expected to be supplied in Korea as some Korean patients also participate.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on the 18th, IQVIA Korea, a clinical trial agency, has been recently approved to conduct the phase 3 global clinical trial of 'Tucatinib'.

Tucatinib is an oral treatment for breast cancer developed by Seattle Genetics. It is administrated to adult breast cancer patients tested positive for HER2 mutations and brain metastasis.

The phase 3 clinical trials will be conducted at 15 medical centers, including Seoul National University Hospital, Asan Medical Center, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, and Gangnam Severance Hospital. Tucatinib and other breast cancer drug, Roche's Trastuzumab, will be co-administrated.

Patients with HER2 mutations and continues metastasis can participate in the clinical trial. As surgery is difficult due to the metastasis, the clinical trial team will administrate all three drug substance to verify treatment effectiveness such as surpassing metastasis and killing tumors. (ANI/Global Economic)

