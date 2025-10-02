South Korea: Ex-Prez Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 13th consecutive session

Seoul, Oct 2 Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the 13th consecutive session on Thursday, the first time the hearing was to be broadcast online.

The bench at the Seoul Central District Court acknowledged Yoon's continued absence from the trial and proceeded with the hearing under a law that allows it in the event a jailed defendant cannot be brought in by force.

It also explained the reasons for accepting a request by special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team to broadcast the hearing, saying it considered "the gravity of the case and the people's right to know."

On the reasons for limiting the broadcast to up to the beginning of witness questioning, the bench said it considered the witnesses' personal and portrait rights, as well as concerns that their testimony could influence the testimony of other witnesses.

Yoon, who has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law in December, has not attended the proceedings since being placed under arrest in July.

The special counsel team requested the court take firm measures, such as by issuing a warrant to bring him in by force, noting the ousted former president did appear at the first hearing of a new trial on martial law-related charges last week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon's lawyers protested, however, that his absence has been caused in part by health issues, as well as by "unconstitutional elements" in the trial.

Earlier in the day, a Seoul court rejected former President Yoon Suk Yeol's request to be released on bail, citing concerns of destruction of evidence.

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision after Yoon filed for bail last month, citing his right to defend himself and issues with his health.

The court said there were concerns the defendant could destroy evidence and that it did not find a considerable reason to grant his bail request.

Yoon has been in custody since July, when special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team placed him under arrest a second time on charges related to his failed imposition of martial law in December.

During his bail hearing last week, Yoon spoke for 18 minutes, arguing that being in detention makes it difficult to attend his trials and comply with questioning by investigators.

The special counsel team argued for maintaining his arrest, citing concerns of destruction of evidence and the political impact his potential release could have on its investigation and his trials.

Yoon, who is standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his failed martial law attempt, is being tried additionally on charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members, revising the martial law proclamation and obstructing his detention by investigators in January.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor