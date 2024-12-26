South Korea: Martial law probe into intelligence commander transferred to military prosecution

Seoul, Dec 26 A probe into the top South Korean military intelligence commander's alleged involvement in martial law operations has been transferred to the military prosecution, the state anti-corruption investigation office said on Thursday.

Defence Intelligence Commander Major General Moon Sang-ho has been under a probe by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) for allegedly sending troops to the National Election Commission's office on the night of President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition on December 3.

He is also suspected of discussing martial law operations with Noh Sang-won, a former defence intelligence commander, alongside two other subordinates, at a burger franchise in Gyeonggi Province two days ahead of the martial law imposition.

Moon was released from emergency arrest earlier this month after prosecutors rejected the police's detainment of him, claiming the military court has jurisdiction over the case, Yonhap news agency reported.

He was formally detained last Friday on charges of participation in critical duties related to the insurrection, as well as abuse of authority, after the case was transferred to the CIO.

The CIO recently extended Moon's detention, initially set to end Friday, to January 6.

The military prosecution is expected to indict Moon after reviewing documents transferred from the CIO.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's anti-corruption investigation body summoned President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning that weekend over his brief imposition of martial law.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) issued the summons, ordering Yoon to appear at its office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

This marked the CIO's third summons after Yoon ignored two previous ones, including one for questioning on Christmas Day.

The CIO had teamed up with the police and the Defence Ministry's investigation unit to look into allegations that Yoon had incited an insurrection and abused his power when he declared martial law on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon's political future hangs in the balance as the Constitutional Court deliberates on his impeachment trial over his short-lived martial law declaration, raising concerns over a leadership vacuum amid economic and security challenges.

Yoon faces an uphill legal battle next year after being impeached and subjected to widening probes into his failed attempt to impose military rule on the nation's democracy on December 3. The impeached president has defended his imposition of martial law as an act of governance and denied insurrection charges.

