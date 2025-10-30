South Korea President Lee, Takaichi hold 1st summit to discuss bilateral ties

Gyeongju (South Korea), Oct 30 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday held his first summit talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Takaichi arrived in South Korea for a three-day visit, days after becoming Japan's first female leader.

Their meeting was closely watched as the talks will serve as a key barometer for the future of the two neighbours' relations, which had improved significantly under her two predecessors, Yonhap news agency reported.

Takaichi's visit comes amid rising uncertainty in Seoul-Tokyo relations following her election as Japan's first female leader, who is widely known for her hawkish stance on past history issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

She landed at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern port city of Busan at 2:48 p.m. after departing Tokyo earlier in the day.

Takaichi has described South Korea as a key partner and expressed her fondness for Korean seaweed and dramas during a press conference on the day of her inauguration, in what was seen as a move to ease Seoul's concerns.

She also refrained from visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which honours war criminals and has long drawn criticism from South Korea and China for glorifying Japan's militaristic past. Instead, she sent an offering to Yasukuni during the recent fall festival just ahead of her election.

Lee was quick to offer a congratulatory message on Takaichi's election, expressing hope for further strengthening "future-oriented, mutually beneficial cooperation" between the two nations.

During her three-day visit, Takaichi will also attend the main APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, slated for Friday and Saturday, to discuss issues related to trade and investment as well as emerging challenges, such as artificial intelligence and demographic changes, according to Japan's foreign ministry.

She plans to hold summit talks with other world leaders to exchange views on bilateral ties, it added.

Takaichi, who also maintains a hard-line stance on China, is arranging her first summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the gathering on Friday, Japan's Kyodo News reported Wednesday, citing government officials.

