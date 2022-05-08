South Korea reports 40,064 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 40,064 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,544,398, the health authorities said Sunday.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 39,600 in the previous day, and higher than 37,761 recorded a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has declined following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.Among the new cases, 16 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,163.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 423, up four from the previous day.

A total of 71 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,360. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,555,511, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,177,425 people, or 64.7 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

