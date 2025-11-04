South Korea: Special counsel summons ex-President Yoon for questioning Saturday

Seoul, Nov 4 A special counsel team said Tuesday it has summoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning this weekend over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team sent the notice to Yoon on Monday, ordering him to appear for questioning at 10 am Saturday, assistant special counsel Choung Min-young said during a press briefing.

Yoon, who is in custody over his failed bid to impose martial law in December, is separately accused of abusing his power and aiding a criminal's flight in connection with the Marine's case, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Investigators suspect he ordered the presidential office and the defence ministry to reverse the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in order to relieve a then Marine commander of responsibility.

The former president is also suspected of helping former Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup evade responsibility by appointing him ambassador to Australia in March 2024.

The special counsel team previously demanded his appearance on October 23, but the former president did not comply, citing the trial schedules of his lawyers.

"I understand that his lawyers are not of the position that he will not appear at all," Choung said of the likelihood of Yoon's appearance. "We expect him to appear on the eighth."

The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains, without wearing proper safety equipment, such as a life vest.

On Monday, Yoon Suk Yeol attended his insurrection trial, his second appearance since last week after being absent from the proceedings for four months.

The ousted president is being tried on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his failed imposition of martial law in December last year.

Yoon had not appeared at his trial since he was placed under arrest for a second time in July, citing health reasons, but started attending the trial last Thursday.

