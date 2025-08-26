South Korea: Special counsel to indict ex-first lady in corruption probe on Aug 29

Seoul, Aug 26 A special counsel team investigating corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee said it plans to indict her with physical detention on August 29.

Assistant special counsel Oh Jeong-hee announced the date during a press briefing on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports that the indictment could come as early as Friday, before Kim's pretrial arrest expires Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It will mark the first time that the spouse of a former president is made to stand trial while in custody. It will also be the first time that a former presidential couple stands trial simultaneously, as Kim's husband and former President Yoon Suk Yeol is also jailed and being tried on insurrection charges over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Kim faces allegations of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favours.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team obtained a warrant for her arrest on August 12 on charges of violating the Capital Market Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.

On whether the same charges will be listed on her indictment, a team official said the question is "under review."

"We will explain at the time of indictment," the official said.

Kim has appeared for questioning four times since her arrest, though she has reportedly mostly exercised her right to remain silent.

Earlier in the day, Min's team summoned her for a fifth round of questioning at 10 am Thursday.

Kim's lawyers had requested a postponement from Wednesday, saying she has complained of dizziness due to low blood pressure.

This was the third time she sought a delay, each time over health issues.

