South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin to visit India tomorrow

Seoul [South Korea], April 6 : South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin will arrive in India on Friday as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

South Korea's top diplomat plans to visit India later this week to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, reported Yonhap news agency.

The report in Yonhap further read, according to the ministry, foreign Minister Park Jin plans to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during the two-day trip from Friday.

South Korean Ministry spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk told reporters, "The two sides plan to discuss ways to develop the countries' special strategic partnership and further bolster ties."

During the trip, Park plans to travel to Chennai in southern India to meet with South Korean businesses operating there, Lim added, reported Yonhap news agency.

Notably, India and South Korea have completed 50 years of diplomatic ties. Earlier this year in January, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin. He discussed the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Recently, in March, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar paid an official visit to South Korea and co-chaired the 5th Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) with his Korean counterpart Cho Hyundong.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar on Thursday highlighted India's use of technological and financial inclusion for the direct transfer of welfare benefits.

The MEA secretary (East) also took part virtually in the Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting chaired by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin under the Summit for Democracy 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in South Korea said, "Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar met Rep Kim Tae-ho, Chairperson, Foreign Affairs & Unification Committee of RoK National Assembly @news_NA, and exchanged views to strengthen -ties. They also discussed regional & global issues of mutual interest, including #IndoPacific & #G20."

In the dialogue, both sides agreed to enhance the special strategic partnership by strengthening strategic communication through regular high-level engagements including the Foreign Minister-level Joint Commission Meeting, '2+2' dialogue involving the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry at Vice Minister/Secretary level, other ministerial and senior official dialogues, as the two countries celebrate 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, according to the official statement released by Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the statement, both sides had also agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including, trade and investment, security and defence, science and technology, as well as, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

