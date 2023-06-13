"Speed, scale in transformation of India-US relationship has been phenomenal": Indian envoy Sandhu

Washington [US], June 13 : India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday (local time) said that the speed and scale in the transformation of the India-US relationship have been "phenomenal." While addressing the 'India Ideas Summit' organised by US-India Business Council, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third Indian leader to be accorded the honour of a state visit by the US President.

Sandhu said that PM Modi is the only Indian leader to address the US Congress twice. At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 21 to June 24. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USIBC President Atul Keshap also attended the India Ideas Summit. He complimented the USIBC for organising the summit.

While addressing the India Ideas Summit, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "We are a week away, from the historic State visit of Prime Minister Modi, to the US, at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement, on both sides, as you can see. My Prime Minister is only, the third Indian leader, in our independent history, to be accorded the honor of State visit, by the US President. He also becomes, the only Indian leader, to address the US Congress, twice."

Sandhu said that the ceremonial and substantive parts of PM Modi's visit to the US will "fully complement each other, and will be unparalleled." The Indian envoy noted that each one of the people attending the summit has contributed immensely to the India-US ties.

"This is, not just because, the Governments, have been working hard; this is because, all of you, have been working hard. Each one of us in this room, has contributed immensely, to this partnership. We have every reason, to be proud. At the same time, we have a lot more, to do together. The speed and scale in the transformation, of our relationship, has been phenomenal," Indian Envoy said.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that India and US are more wise and mature as partners. He said that India is an important part of global supply and value chains. He stated that India has a subscriber base of more than 1.2 billion and 825 million internet subscribers. He noted that India in every second in the past seven years has added 1 mobile subscriber and three internet users.

"We are more wise and mature now, as partners. This is not a function of time; it is a function of, the trust, which we have built over time. You are all well versed, with the bright and beaming 'India Story'. She is not just a market, anymore. She is an important part of global supply and value chains. People are at the heart, of our digital story," Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

"Today, India has a mobile subscriber base of over 1.2 billion and internet subscribers of 825 million. This means In the last 7 years, India has added every second, 1 mobile subscriber and 3 internet users; The cost of data, has been reduced by 98 per cent, one of the lowest globally. It is about inclusion, innovation, and empowerment," he added.

He said that India is keen to attract US companies to invest in India. He noted that Indian companies are investing and creating jobs in the US. He stressed that India and US have a lot of energy and complementarity in the tech sector. He spoke about the iCET industry roundtable and the recently launched India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue.

"There is a lot of synergy, and complementarity, between us, in the tech space. Tech, to me, is powered by trust. It is, as much, strategic, as commercial. It was just four and half months ago, that we launched the iCET industry Roundtable, at this very location, in the presence of both the NSAs and Secretary Raimondo. And we have NSA Sullivan, in Delhi today, including for the follow-up to the first round of iCET discussions," Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Secretary Austin was in Delhi last week when Foreign Secretary was in DC. We launched the inaugural India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, another game-changer dialogue, to discuss export controls. Delhi-DC Depth has never been better," he added.

