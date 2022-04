Sri Lanka crisis: Governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal resigns from his post amid the crisis

Sri Lankan central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal submitted his resignation on Monday amid Sri Lanka crisis. He took his Twitter and wrote "In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, @CBSL to HE President Gotabaya Rajapaksa."

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Earlier, amid the crisis in country the Sri Lanka government has blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday after authorities imposed a weekend nationwide curfew to contain protests. Reacting on the same Namal Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth and Sports on his Twitter wrote "I will never condone the blocking of social media. The availability of VPN, just like I’m using now, makes such bans completely useless. I urge the authorities to think more progressively and reconsider this decision."

However, Sri Lanka on Sunday also restored social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after declaring a nationwide public emergency and after a 36-hour curfew amid the country crises.