State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves fall $6mn

Islamabad, May 5 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $6 million.

During the week ending on April 28, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $4.5 billion, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday night.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at nearly $5.6 billion, Xinhua news agency quoted the central bank as saying.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at about $10 billion, according to the SBP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor